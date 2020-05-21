Lockdown has turned most professionals into bakers, cooks and even domestics as people self isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Even rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, has taken to cleaning his family home. The Springbok is a marvel to watch on the rugby field, and yesterday proved that he has mad cleaning skills too.

Kolisi posted a video on his Instagram page, mopping his house floors, much to the amazement of Mzansi’s women. But he went a step further to challenge all men to do the same.

“Starting a challenge for Men!

Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby tshirt.

Also drop your hashtag options below for this challenge….. masiye,” he captioned his post.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom