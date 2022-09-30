Tumi Morake to host romantic new talk show ‘Sunday Sexy Love’

Comedian, actress, and presenter Tumi Morake is the host of a brand new talk show, Sunday Sexy Love on Mzansi Magic.

Celebrity couples Boity and Anton, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, Gogo Maweni, and Sabelo Mgube are among the first guests to share their love stories. Other couples include Latoya and Lebo, Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha, Mpho Wabadimo, and Themba.

The talk show will give viewers a chance to get to know the celebrity couples even better by exploring their romantic relationships intimately and also as to how they keep the spark alive.

“Our Sundays at Mzansi Magic are known for their reality and drama content, and we are thrilled to add an original, themed talk show to this line-up. We pride ourselves in giving our viewers a bird’s eye view into our celebrities’ lives and this show will be a totally different lens all together said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The 10-week show will premiere on DStv Channel 161 on Sunday 2 October at 9pm.

Uthando Nes’thembu which follows Musa Mseleku and his four wives will also return for season six on Thursday 6 October at 8pm.

