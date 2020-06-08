Uyajola 99 overtakes Gomora, becomes most watched TV show on DSTV

Moja Love’s controversial and dramatic TV show, Uyajola 99 has overtaken Mzansi Magic’s new Telenovela, Gomora’s figures, to become the most watched TV show on Dstv.

Sunday World can reveal that the Tv show which is adapted from an American version, Cheaters’ viewership hit the 2.5 million figure last Sunday when it flighted an episode about a woman who discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her with another man.

The record breaking episode was a hit on social media with some viewers making fun of some of the words used in the episode, such as “My Government”.

According to DSTV internal figures, seen by Sunday World, the drama filled Tv show has surpassed Gomora, Mzansi Magic’s newest Telenovela’s 2 444 706 viewership numbers after clocking 2 526 409 on Sunday.

Uyajola 99’s first episode flighted on the same day, before the record smashing episode, the internal figures shows, had clocked 2.4 million viewership, surpassing another of Mzansi Magic’s top soapie,The Queen which now stands at 2.3 million viewership.

It was reported last month that The Queen was dethroned from its top spot, by Gomora, at least by 200 000 more viewers.

Moja Love’s controversial show has been tipped by Independent TV and soapie Commentator Phil Mphela to rule the DSTV platform for a long time saying that the Tv show will still garner more viewers as it was gaining more popularity by the day.

However, he also cautioned that the Tv show’s rise in viewership could be damped, if DSTV restricts its access back to compact package.

Currently, the channel is also accessed on lesser charged packages such as Access and Family, which, Mphela said might have been a major contributor to the rise in the hard hitting show’s numbers.

“The drama in the show is bound to attract more viewers, and will remain so for many months to come, provided DSTV does not restrict access on lower packages,” said Mphela.

He said Gomora’s takeover against The Queen, was also largely contributed by DSTV decision to make available some of the shows on lesser packages.

However, Mphela, also said it was still early to compare the figures obtained by Gomora with Uyajola 99, stating that telenovela was still fairly new to the Tv screens, unlike Uyajola 99, which has been on the screens since May last year.

“But it’s still good numbers for Moja Love especially since it’s also a new entrant channel on the DSTV platform. It shows that the channel is growing,” he said.

The same Dstv internal figures shows that for the month of May 2020, Moja Love was the 4th most performing channel on the DSTV platform, only outsmarted by Etv , Mzansi Magic and SABC1, which are available on all platforms due to COVID-19.

SABC 2 and Mzansi Bioskop, are in fourth and five positions according to May 2020 analysis alongside other channels such as SABC news, Enca and Channel O and MTV Base.

Multichoice spokesperson, Benedict Maaga said “We are very excited to see how well viewers have responded to Mzansi Magic’s newest hit drama Gomora. Its high viewership numbers are exceptional for a new telenovela and shows that we continue to provide our customers with a highly compelling local content offering. Moja Love continues to produce engaging content that has generated a lot of talk ability.”

Moja Love, Head of Channel Bokang Moyo said they are overwhelmed by the success of the show, and that viewers must look forward to more captivating reality shows, dramas and sitcoms in the coming months.

Aubrey Mothombeni