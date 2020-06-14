YFM radio presenter relives her rape ordeal

YFM radio presenter Anathi Seyisi has revealed that she was sexually abused four years ago by an older male music artist.

Triggered by the rise in the number of gender-based violence and the recent deaths of 28-year-old mother-to-be Tshegofatso Pule and Mossel Bay’s Naledi Phangindawo, Seyisi poured her experiences online.

In an explicit thread, Seyisi detailed how she was violated at the age of 22-year-old by a man she claims to have trusted and felt safe to be around.

She was working as a presenter for e.tv’s variety show Sistahood at the time.

“The friend can contest… I screamed so loud. I knew what sex was. That was horrible! I cried. I screamed. I begged [him] to stop. He didn’t stop. He said ‘ngizok’bhebha (I will f*** you),” she wrote.

The grueling tidbits revealed how she was deliberately intoxicated with champagne and lured to a friend’s place, where the incident happened.

She has declined to reveal the real name of the male artist and was unable to confirm if she would open a rape case.

Speaking to Sunday World Seyisi confirmed that the thread was indeed in her handwriting.

“I have chosen not to name the artist as I am not ready to do so. Again, as I mentioned in my tweets, not many people were aware of the rape,” she said.

“I was contacted by not just one record label. What upset me the most was that they called to query whether it was their artist, making me feel like I was under scrutiny.

“It’s all very new and fresh for me and I am dealing with the rawness of it.

“This entire ordeal has only just re-surfaced. I am in the process of identifying what my next steps are.

This week, the now 26-year-old AnathiOnY presenter opted to take a break from the airwaves.

“I decided to take a break from my radio show to deal with my “new” reality. It was a personal decision, with the support of my on-air team and the management at YFM. I honestly feel that it’s not about him, any longer. The healing process has only begun, for me. With the alarming statistics around Gender-Based Violence, I want survivors to know that they are not alone. I want to create a safe haven for people to speak up and let them know that they don’t have to suffer in silence,” she said.

Haseena Cassim, managing director of YFM confirmed that the radio presenter had not been on-air for the week and had offered their support.

“Her colleagues have shown solidarity towards her and have highlighted the scourge against society brought about by rape and Gender-Based Violence, on air. The most important thing is that Anathi feels safe and protected. We will do whatever we can to create this environment for Anathi and our staff at YFM. Conversations around rape and Gender-Based Violence will continue both on and off-air,” said Cassim.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane