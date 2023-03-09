Eskom ‘concerned’ about damage to infrastructure in EC

Eskom in the Eastern Cape has on Thursday expressed its concerns about the increasing vandalism to its infrastructure across various parts of the province.

According to the stakeholder management and industry support, the notable surge includes electricity poles being cut down and transformers being stolen, which leave several communities without electricity for days.

The power utility in the province said it is worried that the ongoing incidents makes it difficult to restore power to the affected areas and puts the safety and wellbeing of people at risk.

“To illustrate the impact of these illegal and criminal elements against Eskom in the province, between the period of December 2022 and March 2023,” said the stakeholder management.

“The Mqanduli Customer Network Centre has had to replace poles and cables critical to services like clinic, the town’s central business district, schools South African Police Services and waterworks.”

The most recent incident took place on Monday at a substation in Gqeberha, where a number of petrol bombs were thrown inside the substation for unknown reasons.

The stakeholder management has since urged members of the community with information to go to the nearest police station or report on the Eskom crime-line.

