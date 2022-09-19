Eskom downgrades loadshedding to stage five

Eskom announced on Monday that it will implement stage five of rolling blackouts from midnight after Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal power plants returned to service.

However, it said, a unit at Duvha had to be taken off after it developed a boiler tube leak. The power utility suffered a double blow of failing units at the Kusile and Kriel power plants which necessitated stage six rolling blackouts on Sunday.

It is still unclear how long stage five will last.

Meanwhile, many areas in Gauteng have reported power outages outside of their loadshedding schedules, leaving residents frustrated.

“Overnight a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. Loadshedding will thus be reduced to stage five at midnight.”

The video below depicts a fire impacting a conveyor belt at Kriel Mine – not at the power station. This will have no impact on the power station as it is receiving coal from an open pit and by road. pic.twitter.com/RtYIXYey9N — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 19, 2022

A fire had also broken out, impacting a conveyor belt at Kriel mine. Eskom said this was not at the power station and has no effect on the power station as it is receiving coal from an open pit and by road.

