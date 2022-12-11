Eskom won’t get out of its hole — expert

So far this year, Eskom’s failing power stations have caused South Africa to experience an annual record over 180 days of power cuts, and before the end of 2022, loadshedding could exceed 200 days.

These escalating power cuts devastate the economy, causing billions of rand in production losses and threatening jobs when there is already an unemployment rate of more than 30% and high poverty levels.

In addition, Chris Yelland, the managing director of energy consultancy EE Business Intelligence, told Sunday World that Eskom’s power cuts also resulted in lost business opportunities, less investment and lower tax revenue for the government’s coffers.

