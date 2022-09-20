Eskom plans to procure more power to protect national grid

Eskom has launched three programmes to procure power for the grid as part of its efforts to address the country’s electricity crisis.

On Monday, the state-owned power utility said the programmes, which are the standard offer programme, the emergency generator programme, and the bilateral power import programme will focus on generators capable of supplying more than one megawatt to the grid. The threshold will initially be lowered to enable smaller producers to participate.

“The aim is to sign the first power supply agreement during the course of the current week, and for the power to start flowing through the grid as soon as possible,” said Eskom.

It explained how each programme would work: “The standard offer approach allows Eskom to purchase electricity at an established price, calculated at the avoided cost of own generation including long-term energy purchases from independent power producers.

“The emergency generator programme [is] to procure more expensive power during periods when the grid is significantly constrained. The programme allows for independent generators to provide energy daily to compete with Eskom generators in the internal market.”

It added that the bilateral power import programme [is] to secure imports of power to the country from neighbouring countries. Several countries have expressed an interest to sell additional surplus power to South Africa. The programme will also provide a mechanism to access such opportunities.

Eskom is currently rolling out loadshedidng at stage five.

