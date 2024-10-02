eThekwini council rejects idea to audit foreign-owned spaza shops

The eThekwini council, led by the ANC, has voted against a full-scale investigation into the number of foreign-owned shops in the only metro in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zwakele Mncwango, ActionSA chairperson in the province had put the motion on the table. Mncwango also serves as the eThekwini metro caucus leader.

At the heart of the party’s plan was to have a blueprint that will protect the informal economy space. To also ensure that local spaza shops are not sold to foreign nationals.

ActionSA proposed the motion

“As ActionSA, we are not surprised by the outcome of today’s eThekwini Municipality council meeting. … Our amendment calling for the Head of the Business Support Markets, Tourism & Agri-Business to conduct an investigation into the number of tuck shops owned or leased by illegal foreigners was rejected,” said Mncwango.

Mncwango also charged that the ANC continues to empower illegal foreigners over South Africans. He said this undermined the protection of local jobs.

“This is a clear indication to the public that neither the ANC nor the DA cares about South Africans. Nor do they care about the local economy, which has been increasingly hijacked by illegal foreigners,” he said.

Motion rejected by majority parties, DA abstained

Only 42 councillors supported the motion. The DA, who are the second biggest party in the metro, opted to abstain. The ANC’s 82 councillors rejected the move, while the EFF, IFP and other smaller parties joined ActionSA in its bid.

Other proposals were made by the Herman Mashaba-formed political party. One such was for the adoption of a strategy to empower local spaza shops owners. This through the government programme of bulk buying. According to the party, this will enable locals to claim back the spaza shops sector, which has largely been taken over by foreign nationals.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content