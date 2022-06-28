Ex-Banyana skipper Amanda Dlamini to offer analysis of Awcon games

SA Football Association (Safa) head of commercial and marketing and former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini is off to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) tournament in Morocco.

Safa announced on Tuesday that Dlamini would attend the games as one of CAF (Confederation of African Football) broadcast analysts for the tournament that starts on July 2 to July 23.

Dlamini said it brings her joy to witness women’s football being recognised.

“I am excited for this opportunity that has been bestowed upon me and I am very happy that I will be at Awcon,” she said.

“Women’s football is finally being recognised and this initiative by CAF will also assist in raising the standard and commercial viability of the women’s game. We are looking forward to a great tournament where beautiful football will be displayed.”

Banyana will also feature in the tournament and the games will be screened live on SuperSport and SABC.

