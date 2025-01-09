Ex-cop nabbed for ‘stealing’ pensioner’s R1, 700 grant

A former police officer and her accomplice have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a 71-year-old woman of her pension money.

The victim was approached while withdrawing her pension at an ATM in Masoyi in Mpumalanga on January 3.

The suspects claimed the ATM had no network and directed her to a nearby supermarket.

Suspects pretended to assist victim at ATM

While pretending to assist her, they swapped her bank card without her noticing.

The victim discovered R1,700 had already been withdrawn when she attempted to use her card.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane explained said: “They used confusion and false kindness to steal her money.”

The suspects, identified as former constable Thembi Aretha Mhlanga, 47, and Sarel Sithole, 37, were arrested on January 6.

Both appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Mhlanga was granted R1, 000 bail, while Sithole was denied bail due to pending cases.

Sithole has been remanded in custody. The case will return to the Masoyi Periodical Court on January 15.

“The investigative team acted swiftly to trace and apprehend these shameless fraudsters,” said Ndubane.

Ex-officer to face wrath of the law

The former officer, once stationed at Skukuza SAPS, now faces disgraceful legal consequences.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi said: “No one is above the law, regardless of their status.”

Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant. “Always guard your bank card and avoid strangers at ATMs,” Ndubane warned.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of pensioners and the need for stricter safeguards to protect them.

Fugitive sought by Gauteng police

Meanwhile, the Gauteng police last week announced they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating Simphiwe Dennis Manana.

Manana, a 40-year-old man, is wanted for multiple fraud cases committed in different provinces. These include Gauteng, and they were committed from 2013 to 2024.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer. Lieutenant Colonel Motolla can be contacted on 082-715-9583 or 071-675-6421. Alternatively, you can also reach out to Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content