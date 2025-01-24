Ex-DA, ActionSA member finds new home in BABSA party

Former DA member of parliament and party spokesperson on sports, arts and culture, Tsepo Mhlongo, has found a new home.

Mhlongo, who this week resigned his membership from Action SA, has joined a new political party, Build A Better South Africa (BABSA).

Mhlongo told Sunday World that he is now the deputy president of the little-known BABSA.

“I’m now the deputy president of BABSA. The party was registered in October last year but we were not public about it until recently.

“For this reason I had to resign from ActionSA. My role is to execute the implementation and running of the party. I am happy to be here. But more importantly, people know my work as a councillor. They also know that I’m always available for them,” he said.

The party has not been launched as yet.

“We will be launching soon, and we will be welcoming and revealing our new members. Some of our members are coming from the Democratic Alliance, Action SA, Rise Mzansi, to name a few. Unfortunately, I cannot reveal their names but we shall be revealing some big names at the launch,” he said.

He said that they also have branches in Limpopo, Mesina and Soweto. And they will be opening more offices across the county.

“For now, our focus is the local [government] elections in 2026. We will be taking part in them,” said Mhlongo.

BABSA is about serving the community

He said he could have joined any established political party, but he chose BABSA.

“For me, this is not about power but about serving the community. As politicians, we need to tell voters that we are their servants,” said Mhlongo.

On Friday, January 24, he confused a lot of people on Facebook when he asked people to send him lyrics.

He wrote: “Brand new day, Brand new opportunity. I need 10 to send me their music lyrics. Let me build a better South Africa.

“I can see I confused a lot of people, but I’m not pursuing music. I was merely asking people to send me music as I embark on this new journey. And I meant to say, ‘it’s a new dawn for me, a new beginning for me’. I was trying to communicate the fact that I’m going to another political party. But I see people didn’t understand the message. My inbox is already full of music from people and requests. But that was not what I meant,” he explained.

The president of BABSA is a former boxing champion, Luvmore Ndou, who is a former boxer and lawyer.

