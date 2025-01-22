Ex-DA MP dumps ActionSA, trades insults with Mashaba

A former DA member of parliament has dumped ActionSA, the party he joined after he crossed swords with DA bosses Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen.

Tsepo Mhlongo sent a letter of resignation and termination of his ActionSA membership to party president Herman Mashaba and the party’s senate on Sunday, stating that he was no longer interested in being with the organisation.

Resigned with immediate effect

In his letter he resigned with immediate effect. Mhlongo stated that he had the privilege of actively participating in various initiatives and campaigns as an activist. He said he was fuelled by his passion for political activism and community engagement.

“I am truly grateful for the warm welcome I have received from the ActionSA members.

“And I was eager to contribute my skills and experiences to the party and work collaboratively towards our shared goals. I am also enthusiastic about finding a political role that will allow me to leverage my capabilities and continue my activism journey within South African politics.

“There are millions of South Africans who are disillusioned with their historical parties. And they are looking for new options,” he said.

Resigned because Mashaba went to bed with the ANC

Sunday World contacted Mhlongo to understand his reasons for leaving ActionSA. He did not mince his words as he lashed out at Mashaba and his party. He said that he decided to resign because the organisation of the former businessman, who used to manufacture hair products through his brand Black Like Me, went to bed with the ANC.

“I am a former councillor and former member of parliament. And I resigned from the DA because when I joined ActionSA, I told myself that I would continue with the project of removing the ANC. But now it seems like ActionSA is sleeping with the ANC.

“No principle decision or consultation with constituencies was made within the party. This is a circus that that I am not going to be part of. ActionSA is owned by two individuals and they know who they are,” said Mhlongo.

When contacted about Mhlongo’s resignation, Mashaba said that the politician wanted ActionSA to employ him in parliament.

“I received Mhlongo’s resignation letter and as you are aware, he was not in any of our structures. He was an ordinary member and, as such, that doesn’t make any difference,” said Mashaba.

Not a big issue

When asked if it was not a big issue if an ordinary member left the party, Mashaba said that it is an issue, but not the big one.

“If he left because we are in partnership with the ANC, then, that’s his problem. If members in structures leave, that’s problematic. But if an ordinary member leaves, I am not going to lose any sleep in that regard. It’s not good to lose members but it happens every time,” he said.

Mashaba also said that when Mhlongo joined the party, he wanted a guarantee that he will get the job and be deployed in parliament or legislature.

“I have evidence where he said he wanted to secure a job. When he joined the party he wanted to get the job to go to parliament or the legislature.

Fired by the DA

“When he was fired by the DA it was due to him manufacturing members through his kitchen canvassing. I told him to work hard but he did nothing of that sort. Perhaps he is desperate for a job. If people think that when they join ActionSA, they are doing so to get jobs, then they are making a big mistake. They must go elsewhere. If he says ActionSA is a two-men show, he must get answers himself,” said Mashaba.

In the conversation that Mashaba sent us where he was communicating with Mhlongo, the Soweto-born politician said:

“I am writing to formally request a confirmation letter regarding my status within the party and my potential role in the upcoming elections. As we have discussed, I am excited to be joining ActionSA and I am committed to actively participate in the party’s activities. During our conversation, it was agreed that I would be included on the national list of top 20 [2024] members. I will resign in March [2024] and I will have a media conference if it is fine with you?” Mhlongo wrote.

Mashaba accuses Mhlongo of wanting a top job

However Mashaba responded to him and said he was still in consultation with his colleagues.

“I am getting a lot of concerns regarding the timing. …I suggest I get the buy-in before we proceed,” said Mashaba in his response to Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said that Mashaba was talking nonsense. He added that he used more than R50, 000 for campaigns and paid R10, 000 into ActionSA’s bank account.

“He must not talk kak about me. I did a lot for his party and I won’t allow him to talk that nonsense about me. Whatever Mashaba is telling you is a complete nonsense,” said an angry Mhlongo.

