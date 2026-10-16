Ex-ranger, vet technician jailed 10 years for Kruger rhino poaching

Former Kruger National Park regional ranger Rodney Landela and a former State Veterinary Animal Health Technician have been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the illegal killing of a white rhino in the Kruger National Park in July 2016.

The sentencing was handed down on Friday by the Skukuza Regional Court, marking the conclusion of a case that SANParks says represents a serious betrayal of public trust by individuals tasked with protecting South Africa’s wildlife.

Tough sentence imposed

The court sentenced the two accused to 10 years’ imprisonment on the main charge of illegally hunting and killing a white rhino in a protected area.

They were also handed a further four-year sentence for possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a crime. The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective 10-year prison term.

In addition, Magistrate NP Ngobeni declared both men unfit to possess firearms.

Asset forfeiture proceedings welcomed

SANParks also welcomed the involvement of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, which is seeking declarations against assets belonging to the convicted men.

The conservation agency said the move demonstrates a broader effort to ensure wildlife crime does not financially benefit perpetrators and that those involved face the full consequences of their actions.

Abuse of positions condemned

According to SANParks, the case is particularly disturbing because both individuals occupied positions of responsibility within government structures and were expected to play a role in safeguarding the country’s natural heritage.

Instead, the organisation said, they abused their positions of trust and used their knowledge and access to facilitate a wildlife crime.

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The court took into account the deliberate nature of the offence, including the misuse of an official state-issued firearm.

Strong message to poachers

SANParks commended the court for imposing a custodial sentence, arguing that a fine or non-custodial punishment would not have reflected the seriousness of the crime.

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The organisation noted that the offence was motivated by greed rather than necessity and said the sentence sends a powerful warning to others involved in poaching activities.

SANParks said the judgment demonstrates that rhino poaching, particularly when committed by conservation officials, will not be tolerated and that those who undermine efforts to protect South Africa’s wildlife will face severe consequences.