Extortionist Mareke was not a chief – AbaThembu Kingdom

The late so-called chief of Mthatha West, Dalinzolo Mareke, was never a traditional leader in the region.

This is according to the Royal Kingdom of AbaThembu in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, in response to Mareke’s death on Wednesday following a shootout with the police.

Mareke died while firing at the police after being associated with an extortion gang. He died along with two other people who were also armed.

Speaking on behalf of the AbaThembu Royal Kingdom, Prince Zanothando Mtirara said criminal elements involved in extortion have been dealt with.

He said law-enforcement agencies will continue to deal with the remaining criminal gangs.

“We call upon all other individuals masquerading as chiefs and/or traditional leaders in the area, enabling their criminal enterprise as extortionists, to immediately desist from such criminal behaviour,” said Mtirara.

Disruptive operation in Mthatha

Detailing the shooting incident, the Eastern commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, said three armed suspects were fatally wounded.

One police officer was injured following the shootout in Mthatha.

Mene stated that Mareke was a person of interest in several incidents of extortion in the Mthatha area.

“In one of the attempts to suppress criminal activities at Mthatha, members attached to the National Intervention Unit were involved in a disruptive operation at Mthatha West,” Mene said.

“On completion of the operation, members proceeded to their unit premises at the Embassy Building in Mthatha.

“On their way, they noticed that they were being followed by two vehicles, a Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Fortuner.

“As members arrived at the premises, the two suspicious vehicles stopped behind them, and the three men armed with firearms alighted and immediately opened fire.”

According to Mene, a police officer in his 40s sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Shocking and despicable

“One of the deceased persons is Sakhumzi Mareke, 42, and was a person of interest in several incidents of extortion in the Mthatha area,” Mene said.

“A case of attempted murder was opened for further investigation. An inquest docket was also opened and will be transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for further handling.

“Three firearms with ammunition were also recovered from the scene. This is one of the worst forms of attack on police. The incident was shocking and despicable.

“The members are urged to be on alert at all times and must always heed safety precautionary measures and be operationally ready.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content