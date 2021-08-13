Facebook rapist sent to prison for life for raping ten women

Johannesburg – Serial rapist Thokozani Jiyane nicknamed the Facebook rapist has been sentenced to eight (8) life imprisonment by the Johannesburg High court for raping 10 women in and around Gauteng recently.

Police spokesperson Colonel N Kweza , said Jiyane, 23, was further sentenced to 223 years after being found guilty of 17 counts of rape and 10 counts of robberies with aggravating circumstances, two counts of kidnapping and assault GBH and three counts of fraud.

His reign of terror started in Reigerpark, Boksburg in December 2019. Jiyane’s victims were also from the areas of Middleburg in Mpumalanga, Hammanskraal, KwaMhlanga, Soweto, Vosloorus and Westonaria.

The offences were committed over the period December 2019 until February 2020. The modus operandi in all the cases was the same and Jiyane was positively identified by six of the victims during an identity parade.

He lured his victims on Facebook after pretending to be in the filming industry and offering jobs to unsuspecting women.

He would promise his victims work in the industry and told others they would promote his clothing label.

He would inbox them on Facebook and WhatsApp, requesting their photos.

“He would later arrange a meeting with them and requested that they travel by taxi to Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. This is where he would ambush them to walk in a secluded bushy area and later strangle them before raping and robbing them of their belongings.

Jiyane would rob his victims of their cellular phones and bank cards and later rape them. He also forced some of them to have oral sex with him,” said Kweza.

Jiyane was arrested in March 2020 at Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg.

Somaya Stockenstroom