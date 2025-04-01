Faith meets passion for Ntshona as he takes up radio slot

Mzwandile Ntshona, 27, was recently revealed as the new host of the faith and religion programme Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye [Put your trust in Him] on Umhlobo Wenene FM.

Loyiso Bala, Umhlobo Wenene’s business manager, said that Ntshona would be replacing the late pastor Nomonde Vakalisa as anchor.

Despite the fact that the Ngqamakhwe star has been working with Umhlobo Wenene for a while and is not new to the radio industry, this appointment was exciting, he said.

Long term love for radio, religion

In an interview with Sunday World, Ntshona claimed his love for radio developed when he began working at a community radio station in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape.

“I am not new to radio, I worked at a community radio station called Inkonjane FM before I came to Umhlobo Wenene. I am grateful to God that He gave me this opportunity that aligns with everything I have ever wanted to be. And I wanted to be a presenter while also pursuing God. This moment showed me that this is what I have been called to do,” he said.

Big shoes to fill

He further revealed that the appointment is huge. This considering that he will be occupying the big shoes that have been left by Vakalisa.

“I do not take this appointment lightly, I have been praying about it because I know how big it is. And also what is expected of me.

“Pastor Nomonde and I were very close, even when she was sick we kept talking. I would like to believe that she was preparing me for this moment. Even though we both did not know it. Ours was a mother and son kind of a relationship,” he added.

Junior pastor

The broadcaster, who is well-known for his serene way of presenting obituaries, said he is also a pastor. He said his church pushes him to forsake his love for radio.

“At the moment I am a junior pastor at my church and my elders are behind me in this. I do not have a family of my own now. When I eventually do, I do not think it will get in the way of what I do.”

Ntshona said his plan for the show is to go to the people, change people’s lives through prayer and acts of service.

“My biggest prayer right now is for the show to grow. To make an impact and change people’s lives. I do not want it to be about me, but [about] God.”

