Fake Prophet Jay Israel, State Security Agent lover and ‘disappearing’ police cases

Self- Confessed false prophet Jay Israel has allegedly captured a female agent from State Security Agency (SSA), who is also his lover, to get rid of all police cases.

So boastful was the Zimbabwean pastor about his relationship with Naomi Tokwe, who attends to his church, that he reminded the agent that she was recruited to his church to help squash police cases against him.

Israel, who has has confessed to performing fake miracles and convincing congregants to pay thousands more f rands for numerous workshops and prayer programmes, according to whatsapp messages seen by Sunday World, also promised Tokwe she would run the SSA after she had asked him to intervene on her situation as she was afraid she would be transferred from the agency.

This, according to whastapp exchanges between the two, happened after Tokwe told Israel that she had lost the protection oil he had given to her.

In response, Israel, whom Tokwe addresses as Papa Israel, prayed for her and prophesied she would one day run the SSA.

But it was her alleged abuse of her position in the SSA to protect Israel from facing music for his criminal activity that raised the ire of her colleagues and other church members.

Church members close to the two revealed that Tokwe was now under investigations by the SSA after a complaint was filed about her conduct.

SSA Spokesperaon Mava Scott said the agency was not at liberty to disclose the identity of its members to third parties.

“It is , however, important to emphasize that any citizen, be it a member of the agency or not, who is involved in the acts of criminality must face the full night of the law,” he said.

In a whatsapp chat seen by Sunday World, Tokwe concedes to having handled intimidation and attempted murder charges investigated by the Queenstown police against Israel.

“Don’t worry I have spoken to investigations officers there, it won’t go anywhere. I work in the State Security Agency. Police are under us, so I will handle that I handled other matters,” Tokwe told Israel.

This comes after Israel complained to her that an intimidation case opened by his former PR adviser was still being investigated by the police.

“Please (make) sure that the case goes away. You were brought into the church for a reason. Making love to you might seem like a sin to others but it’s God’s will. I’m here to cleanse you and clean you to see the light to be blessed more and more,” Israel told Tokwe in their Whatsapp chat.

The messages also shows that not only was Tokwe a congregant still his church, she was also his sponsor and had paid R1.5 million towards Israel’s protection after he told her his life was under threat as the fake pastors was also exposing wanted to kill him, noting that he needed to hire bodyguards.

The two, according to the Whatsapp messages, were also business partners and had entered into a partnership to transport Japanese cars to Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

However in one of the messages, Tokwe seemed worried about the deal and asked him when their business was going to start making money.

In another message, Tokwe interrogated Israel about a story published by the Sunday World in which the paper exposed the prophet’s girlfriends, some of whom he had promised to marry but never did.

In response, Israel said he only heard eyes for Tokwe.

“My love, you were chosen by God to be mine, and mine alone. My heart belongs to you , And the lord our God knows that,” Israel said.

Another message shows that the love birds all not only about business.

Tokwe sent Israel a message telling him she was missing him and wanted them to make love on a Friday.

In his response, the prophet said: “I’m all yours. I will satisfy you to the end.”

Israel confirmed Whatsapp chats with Tokwe, whom he referred as his congregant, saying the they were leaked by those he was exposing as false prophets.

He said he did not know Tokwe worked for the SSA and denied being in a relationship with her, saying she was older than him.

Israel said prominent pastors and prophets were behind this attack , adding that his life was under threat because he had exposed them.

Tokwe said “the allegations stated in your

Communique are false and borders on assassination of my character and I refute them with the contempt they deserve.”

About allegations that she abused her positions, Tokwe said she respects her work and would never compromise it.

