Fans to congregate at Costa Titch’s memorial on Saturday

A memorial service for award-winning rapper Constantinos “Costa Titch” Tsobanoglou, which was initially billed for Thursday, will now take place Saturday.

The memorial, which will take place in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg will also be streamed live on Costa Titch’s YouTube channel from 2pm.

The details of the rapper’s funeral, which is expected to be held in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga soon, have not been shared.

The musician’s team said the delay is due to some fans, national and international, being unable to attend due to short notice.

“As we know, Costa was about inclusivity and unity, he would have loved to have everyone who he loved and who supported him to be there.

“Thank you for understanding and [for] your continuous love and support that you have shown the family, friends and team.”

The 28-year-old rapper collapsed while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre near Soweto on March 11. He was later declared dead.

Meanwhile, the Titch Gang, as his fans are known, and friends continue to pay tributes on social media.

The Big Flexa hitmaker is remembered for his impact in the dance and music scene.

