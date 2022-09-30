E-edition
Farewell to our entertainment reporter Theo Nyhaba

By Sunday World

Sunday World is sad to bid farewell to its entertainment reporter, Theo Nyhaba, who resigned from the company this week.

Nyhaba contributed extensively to the success of the business since joining the paper three years ago.

Sunday World wishes Nyhaba well in his future endeavours and hopes he breaks boundaries in his new adventure.

