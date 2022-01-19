REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Fashion Extraordinaire Leon Talley dies

By Somaya Stockenstroom
SAVANNAH, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Andre Leon Talley speaks during 'The Gospel According to Andr' Q&A during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on November 2, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Johannesburg – Fashion extraordinaire Andre’ Leon Talley has died at the age of 73.

He was the editor at large of the US Vogue Magazine – taking over the reigns from the formidable Anna Wintour.

Standing at over six feet tall, the larger-than-life Talley was also considered to be a trailblazer in fashion circles and worked toward making the industry more diverse.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Talley’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

He died at a New York Hospital yesterday.

