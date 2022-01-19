Fashion Extraordinaire Leon Talley dies

Johannesburg – Fashion extraordinaire Andre’ Leon Talley has died at the age of 73.
He was the editor at large of the US Vogue Magazine – taking over the reigns from the formidable Anna Wintour.
Standing at over six feet tall, the larger-than-life Talley was also considered to be a trailblazer in fashion circles and worked toward making the industry more diverse.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Talley’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
He died at a New York Hospital yesterday.
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here