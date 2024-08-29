Top designer’s plan to turn south coast into fashion hub

Makhosi Ntshangase, a fashion designer who Beyonce Knowles counts among her long list of celebrities she has dressed, believes the best designers are those emerging from the doldrums.

Ntshangase, a native of Gamalakhe township under the Hibiscus Coast local municipality on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, has already scored gigs with major fashion retailers in the country, including Edgars.

“It’s always difficult to pop up as a young designer. There’s a lot of gatekeeping in our industry,” Ntshangase told Sunday World of her fashion journey.

“For instance, in my case, I receive more recognition internationally than at home. I have been invited to more than 32 cities and three continents to showcase my work.”

Sistas Felas

Since the Durban July, a significant horseracing event and mainstay of the province’s entertainment calendar, her clothing line Sistas Felas has been making waves, all the way up to Dundee July.

Commenting on her ambition to turn the south coast into a fashion capital, Ntshangase said, leveraging from her experience, she wants to open doors for young fashion designers.

“I believe in lending a hand to other upcoming designers. My business growth has opened doors for employment to those who are passionate about the fashion industry,” she said.

Ntshangase also explained that despite the south coast being a highly sought-after tourism destination, it has not tapped into its massive potential to overtake Durban as a fashion capital.

“Work is in progress to turn the fortunes of KZN south around. My ambition is to turn this region into a fashion hub by nurturing raw fashion designers into household names,” she said.

Fashion fair

The Sistas Felas has since launched a Business and Fashion Fair, a fashion feast bringing over 53 small, medium and micro enterprises in one area.

“It’s a huge event in the KwaZulu-Natal calendar, providing an opportunity to emerging designers to showcase their work.

“The aim is to connect the designer with the local and international market.”

The fashion feast will be held in Port Shepstone on September 14.

Along with being a fashion house, Sistas Felas offers young designers a complimentary six-month mentorship programme.

Ntshangase has won several accolades, including the Presidential Cooperative Award, Best Durban July fashion designer 2021, and Best Women Owned Business of the Year designation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content