FAST 5 netball squad provides a glimmer of hope

Netball South Africa (NSA) Director of Selections Ivy Khumalo has expressed confidence in the selected squad for the upcoming FAST5 Netball World Series to be played in Christchurch, New Zealand from November 9 to 10.

Khumalo said the selection process put emphasis largely on generational balance of youth and experience. A strategic decision that will heighten competition among players.

The final 10-member Proteas team is bursting with pomp and zeal to confront some of the world netball superpowers.

Netball’s international calendar of events

The FAST5 Netball World Series is lauded as a key part of netball’s international calendar of events. And after the fantastic success of the 2022 and 2023 editions, Netball New Zealand and Christchurch are expected to do a fantastic job. This by hosting and showcasing the game to fans around the world next month.

Khumalo said the main aspects NSA used in selecting this year’s FAST5 were based on last year’ experience. That’s when the team participated in the same tournament.

“The issue of age played a significant role in the squad selection as we took a relatively young team. It was drawn from the under 23 team. We also had to look at what other world teams look like.

The feeling was that we had to take a balanced team with a bit of maturity and more experience. So the selected team reflect that blend of youth and experience” told gsport.

Khumalo highlighted the impressive performance of the younger players who are pushing the boundaries of the sport. They are also setting the stage for South Africa’s future dominance in netball.

She said the selection panel is overjoyed by the commitment they get from youngsters. Who are now overshadowing the older team.

“The level of youthful confidence provides a glimmer of hope for the future of national netball. At the moment we have youthful squads that will compete and dominate for many years. Our focus is to expose the young players to these competitions with the future in mind.”

Steadily gaining international recognition

South Africa’s team has been steadily gaining international recognition. Having featured in the first-ever Netball World Cup hosted on African soil, in Cape Town earlier this year.

Khumalo emphasised the teams’ growing confidence and understanding of the demands of international competition.

The FAST5 format demands quick thinking and decisive action. And Khumalo believes the selected squad possesses the necessary attributes to excel in this fast-paced environment.

South Africa achieved its best-ever FAST5 Netball World Series result in 2022. It secured a silver medal after a hard-fought final against Australia. And they will be determined to climb higher on the podium this time around.

The Proteas have talented goal shooter and goal attack Rolene Streutker. She had a stint with Australia’s Melbourne Mavericks. While Boitumelo Mahloko, who made her debut against Namibia in 2022 – will also be key for the Proteas.

The international stage is not new to her, as she has represented South Africa at U16, U20 and U21.

THE SQUAD

Rolene Streutker (GS) Mangaung

Zandre Smith (GS) Buffalo City

Kamogelo Maseko (GA) Mangaung

Lefébre Rademan (GA) Tshwane

Shannon Bartlett (C) Cape Winelands

Amber Coraizin (C) Cape Town

Sanmarie Visser (GD) DKK

Boitumelo Mahloko (GD) JHB

Ané Retief (GK) Mangaung

Syntiche Kabuya (GK) Cape Winelands

Non-Travelling Reserves

Tarle Mathe (C) JHB

Nichole Taljaard (GA) Cape Winelands

Team Management

Martha Mosoahle-Samm (Head Coach) JHB

Erin Burger (Assistant Coach) Tshwane

Olga Nsele (Manager) uMgungundlovu

Narita du Toit (Physio) Tshwane

