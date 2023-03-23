Fire fighters battle blazing fire at Dukwana’s residence

Emergency services crews and fire fighters have been dispatched to Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana’s official residence to put out the raging fire.

The house, which was occupied by Dukwana recently after former premier Sisi Ntombela vacated the premises in February, caught fire on Thursday morning.

Sunday World could not verify if Dukwana was inside the house when the fire started. At the time of publishing, the flames had already engulfed the roof and walls of the house.

Sello Dithebe, spokesperson for the premier, confirmed that the residence was up in flames shortly after 10am.

“The official residence of the premier caught fire that has engulfed the property. The cause of fire is currently unknown,” said Dithebe.

Dukwana rose to the highest office in the province in February after winning the vote to chair the ANC in Free State in January.

Early in March, he reshuffled the provincial cabinet and retained a few of the MECs who served under Ntombela.

Delivering his first speech as premier in February, Dukwana hinted that his appointment will restore hope, saying it is time to reclaim the province’s glory.

“Today we celebrate the triumph of the human spirit that defeated the monstrous criminal networks whose sole intention was to deny the province achievement and prosperity,” he said at the time.

“It is indeed your moment, people of the Free State. This is your moment to pick up the pieces. Thank you all for the opportunity to serve at this level.”

This is a developing story …

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author