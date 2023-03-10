Five nabbed for submitting fake matric certificates at SAPS

Five potential South African Police Service (SAPS) employees have been apprehended after they allegedly submitted fraudulent matric certificates with their applications.

Northern Cape provincial government’s Human Resource Management recruitment section had picked up the issue and escalated it.

Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien said the five suspects allegedly submitted fake Grade 12 certificates when applying for police constable positions that were advertised for the 2022/2023 financial year.

“The alertness of the recruitment personnel led them to question the authenticity of the documents and approached the Department of Education and Umalusi, which produces matric certificates, to validate the certificates presented to them.

“The public must be assured that all documents submitted will be scrutinised and the police will not hesitate to enforce the law.

“The case was referred to the Provincial Anti-Corruption unit, which led to the arrest of the five applicants, two females and three males. The suspects will appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon,” he said.

The SAPS in the Northern Cape has since issued a warning to the public, that the police will not tolerate such dishonest actions when it comes to applying for employment in the organisation.

