Flash floods cause death of 20

By Anelisa Sibanda
Grayston ramp off closed after discovery of 20 bodies in Jukskei Image// sourced

Flash floods on Saturday saw 20 bodies floating in the Jukskei River.
The discovery was made by the Specialized Support Unit.

Parts of Grayston Drive were closed as medical services searched for survivors and more bodies.

It is believed that some of the victims are children. This is a developing story.


Specialized Support Units are on scene to assist following heavy rainfall which caused last night and this afternoon’s flash floods.

