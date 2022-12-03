Flash floods cause death of 20

Flash floods on Saturday saw 20 bodies floating in the Jukskei River.

The discovery was made by the Specialized Support Unit.

Parts of Grayston Drive were closed as medical services searched for survivors and more bodies.

It is believed that some of the victims are children. This is a developing story.

Specialized Support Units are on scene to assist following heavy rainfall which caused last night and this afternoon’s flash floods.

Specialized Support Units on scene following the recovery of around 20 bodies in the Jukskei River as a result of this afternoon’s flash floods. Units are on scene with law enforcement. ⛔️ Currently Grayston Drive off ramp is closed off. pic.twitter.com/m2TDnDGhhA — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) December 3, 2022

