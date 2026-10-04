FlyDubai co-pilot attempted terrorist act, UAE attorney-general says

Investigations into an incident aboard FlyDubai flight FZ1073 have found that the co-pilot attempted to commit a terrorist act, Attorney-General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said on Saturday.

The co-pilot began carrying out the alleged plan during the flight, attacking the captain with a crash axe inside the cockpit and attempting to take control of the aircraft’s flight controls, Al Shamsi was quoted by the Emirates News Agency as saying.

Investigations are continuing to determine the full circumstances and motives behind the incident, as well as any possible links. Technical examinations and analyses of physical and digital evidence are also underway, he said.

The final results would be announced upon the completion of all necessary procedures, Al Shamsi added.

Flydubai flight FZ1073, with 174 people aboard, was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when it was diverted and landed safely in the Saudi city of Tabuk.

According to the Dubai-based airline, an altercation occurred in the cockpit during the flight, prompting crew members to intervene and secure the aircraft. FlyDubai subsequently suspended flights to and from Israel.