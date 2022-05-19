Follow safety precautions, warns KZN government ahead of bad weather

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka has warned residents in the province to remain cautious after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast disruptive weather conditions.

The SAWS has forecast extremely cold conditions accompanied by severe thunderstorms and light snow in the province and other parts of the country, noting that the cold front and a cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the country from Thursday until Sunday.

“Moreover, there is also the possibility of isolated severe storms accompanied by strong winds and large amounts of small hail over the central and eastern interior, however, the SAWS will issue detailed radar-based warnings in this regard, should the need arise,” said the service.

Hlomuka said: “Communities utilising generators, electric heaters and braziers are urged to follow safety precautions and those who reside in low-lying areas could experience flooding as a result of the already saturated ground following the heavy rains experienced by the province in April.”

Heavy rains hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal in April and claimed the lives of 447 people. Dozens others are still missing as people continue to search for their loved ones. The floods also caused damage to property running into estimated millions of rands, including damage to infrastructure at about 104 schools in the province.

🌧️A cold front and a cut-off low is expected to affect the country this weekend. Starting in the west today (19 May 2022), spreading to the central parts by tomorrow (Friday) and the eastern parts by Saturday. pic.twitter.com/aZN3ndmrLr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 19, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author