Former AfriForum coordinator convicted for stealing from organisation

Former AfriForum regional coordinator in Free State, Pieter Hendrik Myburg, has been convicted and sentenced to eight years in jail for fraud and defeating the administration of justice.

Myburg was stealing cameras from AfriForum’s building in Bloemfontein and submitting quotations to the organisation’s head office for payment. He would then pocket the money received.

In total, the convict is said to have swindled the organisation out of more than R1-million. He is expected to pay back R720 000 to the organisation.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the incidents took place between January 2016 and January 2018.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team and Myburg was served with summons on 25 January 2022. He appeared in court on several occasions culminating in his recent conviction,” said Singo in a statement.

“The court sentenced Myburg to eight years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years, and correctional supervision of 36 months. The accused was also ordered to repay the complainant an amount of R720 000 on a monthly instalment of R12 000 over a period of five years.”

