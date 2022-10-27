Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko held in early-morning raid

Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Choma were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigative directorate in the early hours of Thursday.

The Kokos are part of a group of people who were also arrested during a joint early-morning raid in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. The group is expected to appear at the Middelburg magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption, and money-laundering.

The accused are implicated in multibillion-rand irregular contracts that were granted for the establishment of Eskom’s Kusile power station in 2015.

It is alleged that during Koko’s tenure, Eskom entered into a multibillion-rand irregular contract with a Swiss engineering company, Asea Boveri (ABB), for the building of the Kusile power station worth R2-billion.

Another company, Impulse International, which was sub-contracted by ABB at the time, is also implicated in the matter. It is also alleged that Choma, who was a shareholder of the company at the time, benefited R30-million from the contract.

“Eight people are expected to appear at the Mpumalanga Middelburg magistrate’s court this morning on charges of fraud, corruption, and money-laundering,” confirmed National Prosecuting Authority’s investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

“The accused are to be arraigned on charges arising from alleged irregular contracts granted for the building of Kusile power station valued at over R2-billion.

“The accused were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga this morning at the crack of dawn.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author