News

Former Joburg mayor Phalatse remarries after Malada divorce

By Ngwako Malatji
Mpho Phalatse remarries
Mpho Phalatse exchanged vows with pastor Gerald Nxumalo on August 30, four months after breaking up with Brutus Malada in April. / File Picture

Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and her husband Brutus Malada have divorced hardly two years after they got married.

Phalatse is now mmafundisi after getting married to Jubilee Global Ministries pastor
Gerald Nxumalo.

She exchanged vows with Nxumalo on August 30, four months after breaking up with Malada in April.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.