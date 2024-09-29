Former Joburg mayor Phalatse remarries after Malada divorce

Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and her husband Brutus Malada have divorced hardly two years after they got married.

Phalatse is now mmafundisi after getting married to Jubilee Global Ministries pastor

Gerald Nxumalo.

She exchanged vows with Nxumalo on August 30, four months after breaking up with Malada in April.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content