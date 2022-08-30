Former municipal officials out on bail for theft, fraud

The case against three former Msukaligwa municipality officials accused of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) has been postponed to October 6 for further investigation.

The accused – former municipal managers Theron Zwelishe Shongwe, 47, and Thusi Hezekiel Kubheka, 65, as well as 51-year-old former community service manager Masego Mmabatho Matsheka – appeared at the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Monday.

The accused were released on R5 000 bail each.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the trio was arrested by the Hawks for fraud, theft, and the contravention of the PFMA. The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2018.

“The former municipality officials contravened the PFMA by selling and exchanging the property belonging to the municipality which included the reservoir and the water pump meant to serve the basic needs of the community,” said Sekgotodi.

“They also exchanged the municipality properties with higher value to the property of lower value to benefit the private person without considering the essential benefits towards the community.”

The matter was reported to the Hawks in March 2020 and it was later established during investigations that the correct procurement processes were not followed and “that the properties, which were sold, belonged to the municipality for the benefit of the community”.

Sekgotodi said the Hawks would continue with the investigations as “more arrests are imminent”.

