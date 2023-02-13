Former Pagad leader in Eldos ambushed next to his house

The police in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg have launched a massive manhunt following the killing of the former leader of outlawed People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad).

Ayob Mungalee, 60, was gunned down in extension two on Sunday evening by unknown men who then vanished into the thin air. He was actively involved in mobilising the community to take a stand against drug dealers operating in the area.

A case of murder has been opened and the police are investigating the motive and the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

Pagad was formed in 1996 in the Cape Flats and shot to prominence for acts of vigilante violence against gangsters, including arson and murder.

The outlawed organisation was originally initiated by a handful members of the community from Cape Town townships, who organised public demonstrations to put pressure on the government to fight the illegal drug trade and gangsterism more effectively.

However, Pagad increasingly took matters into its own hands, believing the police were not taking enough action against violent gangs.

Notorious gangsters were initially asked by Pagad members to stop their criminal activities or be subject to “popular justice”. A common Pagad modus operandi was to set fire to drug dealers’ houses and kill the gangsters.

Its campaign came to prominence in 1996 when the leader of the Hard Livings gang, Rashaad Staggie, was beaten and burnt to death by a mob during a march to his home in Salt River.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, senior police communications officer, said: “The deceased [Mungalee] was next to his house when he was shot by the suspects. He was certified dead on the scene. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.”

Fellow community activist Dereleen James, who worked alongside Mungalee, expressed her shock and dismay.

“My condolences to the family, Ayob did not deserve this. He was an activist in his own right and worked very hard to ensure that the community of Eldorado Park was safe at all times,” said James.

“As the Yes Eldos Again [a social movement that is mobilising against drug use and gangsterism in the area], we condemn yet another senseless murder. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kester Fisher, another community activist and leader of Gangs to Grace, added: “The passing of Mr Mangalee is both sad and tragic, as he was a family man and an active community member.

“What remains of great concern is the fact that the killings are still occurring in the same area and it is becoming more apparent that the SAPS [the police] do not have a plan to contain gun violence in the area.”

