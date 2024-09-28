Former SGB chairperson granted bail 

By Boitumelo Tshehle

A North West former school governing body (SGB) chairperson accused of a jobs-for-cash bribery was granted bail by the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court today.

Pholoso Luka, who chaired the Lichtenburg primary school SGB faces four counts of corruption.

According to the Hawks, Luka allegedly demanded payment from people in exchange for administration clerk and teacher assistant positions at the school between 2022 and 2023.

One victim allegedly paid the suspect R14 500, another paid him R10 000 while two more paid R1 000 each to gain employment.

Luka is out on R5 000 bail, and the case has been postponed to November 22 for further investigation.

