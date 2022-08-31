Four life sentences for Northern Cape rapist

Thirty-two-year-old Lebogang Nyoka, convicted for rape, was on Tuesday handed four life sentences by a regional court in Taung, Northern Cape.

Nyoka broke into a house in 2014 and proceeded to rape a 64-year-old and 12-year-old occupants, respectively. He also stole a laptop.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock said the following evening, Nyoka broke into another house in Pampierstad where he raped a 40-year-old woman and fled with a TV set.

Acting deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, Brigadier Nicky Mills, commended the investigating officers and a team behind the arrest of Nyoka.

“The SAPS [the police] will continue unabatedly and stay focused on crimes against women and children as this is one of our priorities, especially as we are celebrating women’s month,” said Kock.

