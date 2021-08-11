Free State man arrested for instigating violent protests

Johannesburg – A 40-year-old Free State man was arrested by law enforcement agencies on Monday for instigating recent violent protests.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the man will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today where he will answer to charges relating to the inclement of violence.

Mogale said the man was arrested in a joint operation by the Hawks’ members of Crimes Against the State (CATS) Head Office and Free State assisted by Free State Provincial SAPS Crime Intelligence as well as Tactical Response Team.

“In a joint intelligence-led investigation, the team managed to trace one of the alleged instigators in the recent violent protests, looting of businesses and destruction of infrastructure, ensured the apprehension of the 40-year-old suspect. During the search on his body and his car, some exhibits were found,” she said.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji