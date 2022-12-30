Free State Tourism department concerned after racism incident

The Department of Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) in the Free State has on Friday released a statement repositioning the province as a “go to and not go through province”.

This follows the shocking Masselspoort resort and conference centre racism incident, where young black boys were pushed, choked and shoved around by old white men.

“Post a two-year Covid-19 pandemic that crippled many businesses, especially the Tourism sector, the racial attack against two black teens by white men at Masselspoort resort is viewed as a threat to the revival of the Tourism sector in the province, and in the country in general,” read the statement.

“This incident has negatively affected the initiatives aimed at positioning the Free State Tourism sector at the centre of economic reconstruction and recovery.

“The swift response of the MEC for DESTEA, Mr Makalo Mohale together with his management team and Free State Gambling, Liquor and Tourism Authority (FSGLTA) when engaging the victims’ parents, and management of the facility, clearly demonstrates that the department values its diverse stakeholders and acted with integrity to ensure that tourists are treated equally around Free State Tourism establishments.”

MEC Mohale is confident in the principle revered in the Freedom Charter that “South Africa belongs to all who live in it” and calls on tourism product owners to go beyond their mission of delivering quality services to the people, and that the ethos and vision of the Charter informed the policies of nation building.

He further explained that the department will remain committed to creating a sense of belonging amongst tourists, indicating that from next year the department will introduce an electronic/digital suggestions box led by the customer care unit via the departmental website: www.destea.gov.za – called Tips for Tourism Free State, where stakeholders can raise their concerns, grievances and suggestions with the department.

Mohale also sent a stern message following the racially motivated incident, saying that the province does not have a place for racists.

“I have said it before and will always hammer on it, that the Free State does not have a place for racists, if there are those intending to follow the same offence, [they] are advised not to try it in this province. Tourism is a significant pillar of the economy, with many households depending on it for their livelihoods. Therefore, we will never allow such a key sector to decelerate by racial acts,” said Mohale.

The MEC concluded by calling for various tourism attraction facilities to continue inspiring travelling and adventure enthusiasts to visit the province, and added that such initiatives will further afford the tourism product owners from across the province to showcase their products and services.

The three individuals responsible for the horrific Masselspoort incident appeared in court on Wednesday and Thursday – two of them were released on a warning, while the third suspect was released on R20 000 bail.

All three suspects are set to appear in court again on 25 January 2023.

