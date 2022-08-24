Funeral undertakers offer help as forensic workers down tools

The Eastern Cape health department has roped in the funeral undertakers to pick up the dead bodies and deliver them to government mortuaries after its forensic pathology services staff embarked on an unprotected strike over unpaid overtime.

The forensic pathology services staff from Buffalo City Metro, Amathole, OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo have downed tools and demand the immediate payment of their overtime which is above 30% of their salaries.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase said the matter is receiving urgent attention from the provincial health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.

Ndamase said: “A meeting between management and labour is discussing these matters. We hope that we will find one another and ensure that we continue serving the people of the Eastern Cape with efficiency.”

He said procurement of the services from funeral parlours to pick up the dead bodies and transport them to state mortuaries is part of a contingency plan.

“Facility managers have also been instructed to pick up bodies until services have been restored to normalcy. We are appealing to communities to please bear with us until this has been resolved.”

He added that the strike is unlawful because forensic pathology services is an essential service, noting that the health department will take appropriate disciplinary action against staff members taking part in the strike.

