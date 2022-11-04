Gardee family find Hillary’s ID book six months later

It’s been six months since the discovery of the body of Godrich Gardee’s daughter Hillary Gardee, who was brutally murdered in Mpumalanga.

Godrich Gardee, a South African politician who is the former Secretary-General of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to social media on Friday to thank the person who called them who had his daughter’s Identity Document.

“A good citizen called us to come pick up the remains of ID Book of Hillary Gardee at this school (Portia Shabangu Secondary School) in Mbombela, 100km from where we got her body on 3 May. Exactly six months thereafter, 3 November, thank you my sister TN. School named after a kidnap victim of Eugene de Kock, prime evil. The place is next to the house of the girlfriend of suspect (Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna), a lady and her sister killed a week later by same suspect after suspect had killed Hillary Gardee,” he shared.

Three men accused of the murder are behind bars and face multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

With their bail being denied, the trial will continue at the Mbombela High Court from April 11 to May 12, 2023.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author