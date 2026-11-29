Johannesburg developer Resilient Rock threatened Gauteng Human Settlements with a R202.2-million lawsuit in a 15 October statutory notice over the Montrose City Mega Development project.

The claim comprises R32.2-million for infrastructure, R20-million for development rights and R150-million for lost opportunity, goodwill and profits — attributed to independent valuation.

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The Public Protector is investigating Gauteng’s collapsed R11-billion Montrose project and plans to release its report soon, as the project’s developer prepares a R202.2-million claim against the provincial government.

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The investigation and looming court action place more pressure on the department to explain how a flagship housing development turned into a vandalised ghost town.

Its findings could clarify responsibility for the stalled development, destroyed infrastructure and costs facing Gauteng if it tries to revive thousands of homes.

From farmland to development platform and termination

Gauteng launched Montrose in 2017 with plans for 13 792 mixed housing opportunities. Resilient Rock says it transformed farmland into a development platform before the department terminated its turnkey and subsidy agreements on June 27, 2024.

The company accuses the department of helping to create the financial distress that it later used to justify termination. It says officials withheld R32 238 525 for works that departmental quality-assurance inspectors assessed and approved in principle in December 2021.

“No comprehensive reconciliation, valuation, compensation assessment or close-out process” followed, the notice says.

Court appeal

The Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a final winding-up order against Resilient Rock in March 2025. The court found that section 347(5) barred the full court from granting that order while another winding-up process remained in place.

Resilient Rock also blames Gauteng for failing to protect the site after taking control. It says vandalism destroyed completed and partly completed infrastructure while officials ignored repeated warnings.

Sunday World has seen emails showing that director Sam Mhlaba repeatedly raised the alarm with the department between July and November 2024.

On November 6, he told senior managers: “Since the termination of Resilient Rock on the 27th June 2024 there has not been security on site.”

Public funds ‘down the drain’

He warned that public investment was “going down the drain” and appealed to the department, Rand West City and the liquidator to “arrest the destruction and abnormal vandalism”.

The next day, Mhlaba said daily vandalism threatened about R500-million that Gauteng had invested in the project.

“The R500 million value is drastically going down and the longer it goes the investment will go closer to R0.00 value,” he wrote. “[These] are public funds that we are all collectively responsible to look after.”

Vandalism and police cases

On 18 November, Mhlaba listed three Mohlakeng police cases and relayed what he called the police’s view that the vandalism looked “co-ordinated and probably funded”. He urged officials to help investigators pursue “the real culprits”.

Four days later, he reported arrests at the site and supplied a fourth case number. A department official acknowledged the email that afternoon.

“We kindly request our Security Unit to take note of the report provided,” the official wrote.

Resilient Rock now argues that this acknowledgement proves that the department knew about the threat. Its notice says Gauteng’s failure to safeguard the site eroded public infrastructure and raises “serious concerns regarding asset preservation and PFMA compliance”.

Non-performance and breach of contract

The department has previously blamed Resilient Rock. It told Parliament that it terminated the contract for “non-performance and breach of contract” and sent National Treasury a blacklisting notice. It also accused the developer of failing to return to site in January 2024, hiding a liquidation order and failing to pay subcontractors.

Resilient Rock rejects that account. Its notice relies on clauses in the turnkey and subsidy agreements which, it says, preserve compensation for committed investments even after termination.

It says a 2023 independent valuation placed the development’s discounted net present value at R248-million and its gross sell-out value at R1.563-billion. It reserves the right to increase its claim after obtaining departmental ledgers and quantity-surveying records through discovery.

The company says the department’s lawyers rejected mediation on September 28. Mhlaba nevertheless offered “direct executive-level discussions or structured mediation” before Resilient Rock issues summons after the statutory notice period.

Gauteng Human Settlements spokesperson Tahir Sema confirmed the letter of demand, but said the department accepts no liability and will fight any lawsuit.

“The agreements were lawfully terminated on 27 June 2024, on good grounds,” he said. Sema blamed legal and property-custody questions for the delay in securing the site, adding that 24-hour guards now patrol it. He also confirmed the Public Protector investigation and said the department was cooperating fully.