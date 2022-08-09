Gauteng ‘has abandoned’ Deokaran’s child

A dispute has erupted between the family of slain Gauteng department of health official Babita Deokaran and the provincial government over the welfare of her daughter.

Deokaran was killed nearly a year ago outside the gate of her home in Winchester Hills, south of Joburg.

Deokaran, a whistleblower in the tender corruption in the health department, was killed after dropping off her 17-year-old daughter at school. The teenager is now living with her mother’s relatives.

Deokaran’s brother, Rakesh, said this week that government officials, including Gauteng premier David Makhura, spoke to the family only once since she was killed.

“We were never contacted about the Remembrance Day focusing on whistleblowers. It has been tough as nobody has bothered to talk to us from the government. The last time premier David Makhura met the family was a day after the murder of Babita,” he said.

He said it was upsetting that officials of the government that she was fighting for when she was exposing corruption are not saying anything, nor checking up on the child.

“The same government should look after Babita’s child’s needs and also provide support for her. Premier Makhura said on the day he was here that the government will take care of the child, but he has not kept his promise,” said Rakesh.

“We won’t chase after premier Makhura and his government as we never made promises but the government itself made such [promises].

“The child is growing up, and as a family we are supporting her and also making sure she is okay at all times,” said Rakesh.

Last week, the six men accused of murdering Deokaran appeared at the Joburg high court for a pre-trial hearing.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla are alleged to have shot Deokaran through the window of her car.

Spokesperson for Makhura, Vuyo Mhaga said the premier had indicated to the family that they should not hesitate to contact the Gauteng government whenever theyneed assistance.

“The Gauteng government stands ready to assist the family where it can.

“According to the brother of Babita, the child of Ms Deokaran is doing fine with the family in Johannesburg. Officials from the Gauteng department of health are in touch with the family of Ms Deokaran,” Mhaga said.

“In launching the integrity and ethics report, premier Makhura used Ms Deokaran’s courage in fighting corruption as something to be emulated by public servants. Makhura believes that we need more Babitas to fight corruption in our country,” he said.

