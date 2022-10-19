German tourist’s alleged murderer remanded in custody

A 35-year-old Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu, accused of fatally shooting a German tourist near the Kruger National Park, made his second appearance at the Kabokeni magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Nyalungu will be remanded in custody until October 28 when he is expected to apply for bail.

He was arrested a week ago and is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

Jorg Schnarr was killed in what is believed to have been an attempted hijacking when a group of tourists were stopped by three armed men driving in a VW Caddy on the Numbi Road near the Kruger National Park early in October.

It was reported that four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai Staria on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge on the day of the incident.

