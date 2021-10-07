Get ‘Reddy’ to meet SA’s youngest rapper

Johannesburg- He spits lyrics like the pros, has recorded and released four singles and shot and performed in his debut music video at the tender age of 11-years-old.

Tevin Reddy is a Queensburgh tween who’s earned the moniker of “South Africa’s Youngest Rapper”.

The Grade 6 pupil at Falcon Park Primary in Chatsworth is signed to Boss Life Entertainment (owned and managed by his father, Veenan Reddy), and is already on the precipice of music stardom on the local music scene.

With three singles already under his belt, the youngster spends all his free time, when he’s not at school, making music in the Boss Life studios.

The natural-born performer recently shot the music video for his lead single, Vibe on Check, at an upmarket Umhlanga venue on his eleventh birthday which featured fire dancers, luxury cars, and showcasing the beauty of Durban.

The budding TikTok star also boasts a large social media following on the platform and hopes to use his success as inspiration for other kids who want to someday be musicians.

Tevin the Rapper’s music is available on major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer.

Watch:

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba