Russia has agreed to work with Ghana on developing a 2 000-megawatt nuclear power plant after talks at the Russia-Africa Summit, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Saturday.
• The project is aimed at strengthening energy security and industrialisation, Ablakwa said in a statement on X.
• The announcement came a day after Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, said it was in talks with four African countries, including Ghana, on large nuclear power projects.
• First held in 2019, the Russia-Africa Summit is part of a concerted push by Moscow to deepen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation.
• The two countries also agreed to deepen defense ties through a new pact covering assets for Ghana’s military.
• Ablakwa said Russian President Vladimir Putin had barred the participation of Ghanaians in Russia’s war in Ukraine, including through irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.
• Other commitments included support for Ghana’s agriculture sector and increased scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia.
- Russia has agreed to collaborate with Ghana on a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant project to enhance energy security and industrialisation.
- This agreement came after discussions at the Russia-Africa Summit, with Rosatom confirming talks with Ghana and three other African countries on large nuclear projects.
- The Russia-Africa Summit, first held in 2019, is part of Russia's strategy to strengthen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation.
- Ghana and Russia also agreed to deepen defense cooperation via a new pact covering assets for Ghana’s military.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin prohibited the participation of Ghanaians in the war in Ukraine, including irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.
Russia has agreed to work with Ghana on developing a 2 000-megawatt nuclear power plant after talks at the Russia-Africa Summit, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Saturday.
• The project is aimed at strengthening energy security and industrialisation, Ablakwa said in a statement on X.
• The announcement came a day after Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, said it was in talks with four African countries, including Ghana, on large nuclear power projects.
• First held in 2019, the Russia-Africa Summit is part of a concerted push by Moscow to deepen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation.
• The two countries also agreed to deepen defense ties through a new pact covering assets for Ghana's military.
• Ablakwa said Russian President Vladimir Putin had barred the participation of Ghanaians in Russia's war in Ukraine, including through irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.
• Other commitments included support for Ghana's agriculture sector and increased scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia.