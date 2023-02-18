Ghanian star Christian Atsu found dead, confirms agent

Ghana international football star Christian Atsu has been reported dead, 12 days after the devastating 7.8 earthquake rocked parts of Türkiye and Syria on Monday last week.

Atsu’s agent Nana Sachere took to Twitter to confirm that the passing of the 31-year-old midfielder, whose body was recovered in the wrecked quake site in Hatay early in the morning.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” wrote Sachere in a Twitter post.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

“Sorry for your loss. The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the collapse, is on his way to be sent to his hometown Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace,” read the statement.

Atsu played for Chelsea FC, Newcastle United and Everton in the English Premier League and recently played for Turkish outfit Hatayspor in the Süper Lig before his tragic death.

As of Saturday morning, the death toll in Turkey-Syria has surpassed the 45 000 mark, and millions of other people have been left homeless and others are still trapped under collapsed buildings.

