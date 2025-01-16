Government calls for lasting peace between Israel and Hamas

South Africa is calling for the establishment of a just and lasting peace that protects and promotes the human rights of both Palestinians and Israelis.

The statement followed confirmation from mediators that a ceasefire agreement was reached on Wednesday between Hamas and Israel, ending 15 months of conflict.

“South Africa welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of Israel’s genocidal onslaught on Gaza after Hamas and other armed groups launched an attack on Israel,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said on Wednesday evening.

If approved, the truce will take effect on Sunday, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel’s war in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 46 707 Palestinians and 110 265 wounded since October 7, 2023, according to the news channel.

Severe humanitarian crisis

Meanwhile, at least 1 139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on that day, and more than 200 people were taken captive.

The department believes that the ceasefire agreement is a crucial first step toward ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by 2.3-million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has indicated that the situation may be plausibly genocidal.

“The ceasefire must lay the basis for a just peace, which should include the establishment of a contiguous, independent, and viable Palestinian state,” the department said.

“Palestinian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld. It is imperative that no land is annexed in either Gaza or the West Bank following the ceasefire and that illegal settlement expansion is halted.”

In line with the ICJ’s successive rulings, the department firmly believes that the occupying power must follow the provisional measures recommended by the ICJ.

“International law and humanitarian law must be respected and upheld. Immediate and massive humanitarian aid is urgently needed to provide relief to civilians in Gaza.”

Months of intensive diplomacy

Meanwhile, South Africa said all obstacles to delivering humanitarian aid must be lifted immediately and unconditionally, allowing civilians unrestricted access to essential food, water, shelter, and healthcare.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that after many months of intensive diplomacy by his country, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire and hostage deal.

“My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done — I will speak more about this soon,” Biden said in a statement.

“For now, I am thrilled that those who have been held hostage are being reunited with their families.” – SAnews.gov.za

