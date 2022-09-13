Government commits to help Jagersfontein rebuild after mudslide

The government has pledged to support the communities affected by the mudslide in Jagersfontein and Charlesville in Free State.

When addressing the community during an inspection on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We are a government that cares for its people, it’s not something we just talk about. We have come here to assure you that we will do all we can to ensure that what has been lost here is brought back. We are here to give you total support.”

Ramaphosa said government is relieved that not many people died when an abandoned mine dam burst early on Sunday morning, but added that government is heartbroken for many others who were injured.

“I want you to know that all of the departments have come together. When all the government departments work together, they can really address a terrible situation that has happened to our people.”

About 100 homes were damaged and at least one life was lost when the dam wall collapsed and caused a mudslide.

The president also called for the private sector and non-government organisations to work with government to help the affected families.

“And I have been very pleased with the report that I got today … it shows and demonstrates that the district development model does work and can work and must be strengthened.

“So we’re putting [it] to great test here and the implementation thereof will yield really positive results in terms of our ability to deal with this disaster,” said Ramaphosa.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit the area on Tuesday to interact with the community and the company responsible for the dam.

