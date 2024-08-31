Government prioritising marginalised small-scale farmers

Government is prioritising support for the growth of smaller scale and previously disadvantaged farmers in South Africa.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed Parliament’s National Assembly (NA) on Thursday.

The president told the members of the NA that the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan addresses the challenge of the concentration of ownership, production and market access in certain hands.

Competitive agriculture and agro-processing sector

“The Master Plan aims to build an agriculture and agro-processing sector that is inclusive and competitive. One that is… job-creating, sustainable and growing.

“Pillar 5 of the Master Plan specifically seeks to facilitate market expansion, improve market access and promote trade. This will be achieved through, among other things, strengthening partnerships with established industry associations. The aim is to ensure SMMEs can access existing networks that facilitate exports,” he said.

Further, government is assisting small scale and previously disadvantaged farmers. They are being assisted to comply with food safety regulations and standards. This with the assistance of the Perishable Products Export Control Board.

“The ability of previously disadvantaged farmers to consistently supply the markets is also as a result of low throughput. It is for this reason that the Master Plan has prioritised producer support as one of its critical pillars. This support includes financing and extension and advisory services.

“By 2030, the Master Plan aims to increase the share of black producers in production of grains. This increase will be from 4% to 20%. In livestock from 32 to 40%, in fruits from two to 10%. And in vegetables from 15 to 29 percent,” he said.

Housing in Alexandra

Meanwhile, the president said the different spheres of government are working together. They are committed to “delivering housing solutions and improving the living conditions of the people of Alexandra”.

He was answering a question from a member of the NA. This on progress made in providing housing solutions for the people of that area.

“Plans are underway to build approximately 40,000 houses in Frankenwald and Linksfield. It will be …benefiting Stjwetla residents and others in Alexandra.

“One of the urgent tasks is to relocate approximately 8,000 households who are in the flood lines of the Jukskei River. An enumeration process to establish which households will be affected has been completed.

“Various land parcels have been identified for relocation. Studies on the suitability of the land have been completed on secured land portions. One project, known as the Linksfield Development, has secured township proclamations for a proposed 10,000 units,” the president said.

Housing for residents of flood-prone Juskei River area

Another project, the Frankenwald Development, is expected to yield at least 30,000 units. Work to unblock and complete stalled housing projects is also underway.

“Progress has been made on projects like the Helen Joseph Hostel and KwaNobuhle Hostel. Design approvals and beneficiary administration processes are underway.

“The City of Johannesburg has obtained an evacuation order to relocate households in flood-prone areas of Stjwetla. Environmental assessments are underway to identify affected households. And efforts are being made to secure land for relocation. Units have been constructed in other smaller projects. These include… Marlboro Gardens, Marlboro 2nd Avenue and Madala Hostel,” he said.

The President highlighted that there were specific challenges to housing development in Alexandra. But he assured that government would not leave the people of that area behind.

“These challenges require a multi-faceted approach and collaboration between various stakeholders to overcome them.

“Progress is being made. And government remains committed to delivering housing solutions. And to improving the living conditions of the people of Alexandra,” president Ramaphosa said.

SAnew.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content