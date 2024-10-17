Grade 12 learner takes his own life after ‘bullying’ at school

Bullying at school is said to have been the reason behind the suicide of Ofentse Kevin Mohanedi, a matriculant from Pelotona Secondary School in Mabopane, Pretoria.

It is alleged that a group of bullies stripped Mohanedi naked after school.

In response to bullying, learners marched in their school uniforms, and parents stormed the school to demand answers regarding Mohanedi’s death.

However, Mojalefa Phehla, a member of the Student Governing Body, informed Sunday World that the circumstances surrounding Mohanedi’s death are still under investigation.

He stated that although the school has not yet determined the cause of the death, it has ruled out the possibility that Mohanedi was anxious about the year-end exams.

Indictment on safety measures

“He had good results throughout the year, and we do not think that he would be so nervous about the final examinations that he would take his own life,” said Phehla.

“A lot of stories have come through, including the bullying, but we are still trying to find out what truly happened.

“This is heartbreaking because this was his final lap of secondary school.”

The South African Union of Learners (SAUL) expressed shock and grief after the suicide and denounced the “bullying-related tragedy”.

The president of SAUL, Oratile Levuni, stated that the organisation supports the school’s learners and understands their frustrations.

He described the bullying incidents as an indictment on safety measures, assuming they occurred under the supervision of school authorities, and said that students should have to take drastic measures in order to be heard.

School’s safety procedures

“We are not merely disappointed; we are outraged. The bullying that led to this learner’s death cannot be dismissed as an isolated incident, nor can it be swept under the rug.

“SAUL condemns the gang culture that has infected schools like Pelotona, robbing innocent learners of their right to a safe and nurturing educational environment,” said Levuno.

In addition, he called for a comprehensive examination of the school’s safety procedures and the prosecution of those responsible for the bullying.

According to him, the Department of Basic Education and the South African Human Rights Commission ought to take more aggressive action against gang activity, bullying, and violence in schools.

By the time of publication, Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for Gauteng education, had not addressed enquiries.

