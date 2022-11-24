Guilty! Corrupt former cops now patiently wait for sentencing

Two former police officers were dealt a heavy blow this week when the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court found them guilty of corruption.

Siyabonga Dyakophu and Anele Komanisi, who were nailed for crime involving corrupt activities relating to accepting gratification, now patiently wait in custody for their sentencing on November 30.

Their crime relates to the case of a Gabriel Security Services employee, Gareth Perry, who was arrested for assaulting an alleged shoplifter. But the case did not proceed.

On March 5 2020, the two former cops met with the CEO of the security company, Jacque Wolhuter, and explained to him how they can make the case disappear for a mere R2 000 bribe.

The National Prosecuting Authority explained: “They agreed to meet him [Wolhuter] on March 9 2020 for the CEO to hand over the money. Wolhuter reported the matter to the police, who then obtained authorisation to set up a trap.

“On March 9 2022, the members of the anti-corruption investigation unit set up a trap at Goodwood Mall, with Wolhuter as the agent. He handed over the trap money contained in envelopes to the accused, and police arrested them while in possession of the trap money.”

Advocate Aurelia Harmse argued in court that as police officers, the accused were supposed to uphold and enforce the law, but instead breached their legal and police duty, bringing the already tainted reputation of the police into further disrepute.

